“First Yakuza War in 30 Years” Breaks Out
The Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza crime syndicate have apparently been consumed in an “all-out war” with its breakaway Kobe faction, causing police to recognise the first major gang war in 30 years.
This apparent “war” was declared by police who have documented 49 criminal cases involving the two groups since September of last year (the breakaway gang was formed in August), with the most recent incidents being the most deadly and gruesome yet.
TV reports on this development:
Thankfully Japanese police have responded to the situation (a rarity) and have formed a headquarters to deal with the Yakuza conflicts, additionally ordering the prefectural and metropolitan police departments to follow suit – although naturally they have not actually arrested the yakuza leaders in their swanky corporate headquarters.
Always wanted to see a gang war in real life and how much it differs from Yakuza games. So far I think those games have nothing to do with the real thing.
There was a feature where they had actual yakuza play the Yakuza games and make fun of the dipshit for fighting all the time, said he'd never get promoted.
They all got super into the hostess club minigame.
If you wanted to see a gang war, you only have to look at Mexico. Strangely, it looks like a real war.
Mexico or Brazil.
or just look at any large american city where black and mexican gangs are in close proximity to each other.
"nope not in North America, cite if you can, this ain't Russia."
Wow, you're an idiot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Mafia
I've heard they've made a few movies and video games and television series about them over the years.
White people commit mass murder. Like going into a school, movie theater, office and shot everybody. It is one pissed of white dude who woke up on the wrong side of the bed and just wants to kill everybody. It happens a lot in the United States. Than the media calls it mental illness to soften the killers image. Can't make white people look bad even when they do evil shit.
"was the original full statement, just who is the mafia fighting , please name the white gang they are up against."
You are still an idiot.
Currently, nobody, at least not on any sort of large scale - the mafia is much smaller than it once was. The Columbo family, however, has had several internal wars between rival factions, the most recent of which was in the 1990s.
Please, do some minimal research before making idiotic statements, mmkay?
to NO
"You'll find completely white organizations doing exactly the same against other completely white organizations."
was the original full statement, just who is the mafia fighting , please name the white gang they are up against.
whatevs faggot
Race is about as unimportant as gender is. Or have you forgotten these organizations mostly formed by men?
So yeah, race is completely irrelelevant.
Prison documents are good too.
A lot of gruesome gang wars there.
It's sadly normal for people to think that it's black or mexican, because of media or lack of information about the place or people. In my case, it's bad luck or some strange reason for them to view me as a bad thing( maybe don't like white guys). Don't get me wrong. I'm a nice guy who work at the immigration office and a lot of people call me a nice person, because of doing things nice and slow, and making sure that everything is right.
"You'll find completely white organizations..."
nope not in North America, cite if you can, this ain't Russia.
Yet there are very few white organizations that openly commit murder or manslaughter, but dozens if not hundreds of black/latino gangs.
So the race is very relevant.
White gangs, sure, look at the Russians go at everybody's throats; around the whole planet. They're pretty white, and mostly a pain in the neck for other white mafias.
But there is a big difference between a gang war and a mafia war; (mostly the scale, and the strategy/tactics involved) this is the latter.
Those black and mexican remarks were completely unnecesary. Gangs and crime syndicates fight for power (and/or money, if you don't count money as a form of power), not nationality or ethnicity. You'll find completely white organizations doing exactly the same against other completely white organizations.
um that's part of America. You know Mexico is in North America right? Its part of the North American continent, RIGHT??!!
we are not too bad, i mean we have tacos and tequila and drugs... a lot
Guns hidden in Taco.
more similar than you think
http://boingboing.net/2010/08/10/yakuza-3-review.html
well, there's no kiryu or majima for one thing
Are you kidding? It's so much alike the Ryu Ga Gotoku series! Look at the street fights!
It's hard to take seriously a crime syndicate with a name like "Yamaguchi-gumi."
Mountain Mouth Gang doesn't sound much better...
everything sounds cute in japanese ...
Seriously? 360p video?
they have 2k/4k monitors and the best animation in the world yet they upload this, this...
What we need is Kiryu Kazuma to show up and kick everyone's ass.
Typical of the Retard SanCom weebbase to always play the race card and talk about other races and gangs. This is about the Yakuza. Stay on fucking topic. LOL.
Never understood why the cops wouldn't just raid their hideout... I mean, we know exactly where these criminals are, yet nobody is doing anything until they do something...
It's corruption. Mafia organizations are good at getting cops and government officials under their thumbs.
As Mexicans found out, even professional military men can be brought with drug money. Money buys all, with exceptions that are few and far in between...
After a thousand years, the Triad got wiped out in a matter of days everywhere in China as Communists took over in the '50s. These Communists back then were pure idealists - selfless and incorruptible. Fast forward to today, most Chinese government officials are in bed with organized crime again, just like everywhere else in the world.
They didn't dissapear, they just went to the US... And then back to China when they "opened" the country.
Basically because if the cops did raid their hideout they probably wouldn't actually get convicted of anything. Either because they've hidden the evidence elsewhere or via bribery and blackmail.
Quite ironically, their idea is that because "thanks" to them except for this kind of news the situation isn't becoming even worse.
A lot of the authorities, corrupted or sometimes not, more or less keep a blind eye on them hoping that it will at least make the idea of one thousand of small gang wars, going again each others, turning everything into chaos and having absolutely no rules at all less likely. The leaders of the biggest Yakuza groups are usually well-known so they're a lot easier to "deal" (and not in the "get rid of them because of justice" meaning, in the deal, dealing meaning) with than something without an organization and made from a lot of small groups. This and the corruption helps a lot.
historical entanglement. When japan was down after WWII, it was the yakuza that kept the civil populace alive with their grey commerce; I don't know where *they* got their shit from, but the civilian rations where not enough to sustain even a child.
Yakuza grey market food? stolen from other Japanese for the vast majority. US food on bases was of course plentiful but that excess went to the japanese women who made arrangements with yankee military men. so about 350K got fed from bedding services out of 70+ million japanese.
As for why there was starvation. cities destroyed, transport network obliterated, plus seven million returnees from Korea,Taiwan, and China to add to the homeland refugees. People starved in Germany for the same reasons, the Allies made sure everyone else got fed first then gave aid to Axis former members.
As they should have after all the Americans the Japanese had either killed or caused to die by starting a world war.
