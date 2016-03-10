“First Yakuza War in 30 Years” Breaks Out

The Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza crime syndicate have apparently been consumed in an “all-out war” with its breakaway Kobe faction, causing police to recognise the first major gang war in 30 years.

This apparent “war” was declared by police who have documented 49 criminal cases involving the two groups since September of last year (the breakaway gang was formed in August), with the most recent incidents being the most deadly and gruesome yet.

TV reports on this development:

Thankfully Japanese police have responded to the situation (a rarity) and have formed a headquarters to deal with the Yakuza conflicts, additionally ordering the prefectural and metropolitan police departments to follow suit – although naturally they have not actually arrested the yakuza leaders in their swanky corporate headquarters.