Yosuga no Sora Gets Full Sex Scene
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Oct 27, 2010 02:06 JST
- Tags: Censorship, Image Gallery, Oppai, Pantsu, Yosuga no Sora
Unusually even for an ecchi anime, and particularly one shown on TV, Yosuga no Sora’s 4th episode contains a full sex scene – in the best interests of story and character development of course.
well, ive never played the Pc hentai game, even tho i know the CG'S were so damm good (specially sora one) she has such an exotic beuty that drives crazy to anyone, uh like akira too, eto lol ima getting out of the point, hmm ok, the episode was good, but will be perfect when BD ver. comes out, so, if feew of u knew that this were running thru this direction -->(sex) since its based on a Hentai game,so pls dont complain bout this anime or blame japan like i read up there. if u dont like just dont watch it.. its so easy dont u think so?
This series needed the sex scene and ecchi, because everything else about this anime is terrible.
I think the weird thing is that its actually interesting relationship story, but granted on the perverted side its awesome and from what it looks like they are goin to do the possibilities if he ends up with the different women, cant wait to see the one with the older female character hahahahahhah
Yuri kiss? Sex uncensored(censored) scene?
Why is this one of those "turn back time" anime?
Could have been something special with actual progress.
It's because this anime is based off the Visual Novel and like the VN it has several routes so it shows multipe endings with each girl.
theres been plenty of those, go watch some of those instead if you want those ones
I guess it's the difference between breasts and breasts being touched that made them censor it.
Japan go fuck yourself! You are shit with this!
probaby a little of both...
well I'll just wait for akira's and sora's scene
That scene could have been great.. ff the characters were not moving like dolls.
Honestly, watch it again, and look closely how the characters are moving. It definitely doesn't look "natural".
Looks like they had to rush (or they were really lazy) that part.
maybe this is like amagami ss, where the route resets after he gets a girl, or something.
seems likely if he gets it on at ep 4
but he DID got it on. but im betting in the harem ending XD
can't believe twincest anime would be this fun :>
Excellent series so far. I will take this over more bland garbage like k-on any day.
Everyone heres likes to make fun of everything but leaving jokes aside, this is actually a good series. The sex is not random and doesnt make the story seem as if its crap
Im glad they are picking the omnibus format since it gives us a chance to watch all the routes
For the ppl saying it is fast paced, just so you know 1 chapter goes from a few days to some weeks
My question is if all broadcasts had such nonsensical censorship or if this was the least censored one. It's truly stupid what they'll censor...a bare breast is fine, as long as no one's hand is touching it!
Yuri action~Incest~Clothed Fucking! What next, Harem bashing?! How will it end~~~ SCHOOL DAYS hatchets or Trains?
more like Zero no Maria style, with the story being stuck in an eternal span of reoccurring events
This is exactly what that is killing the anime industry - porn
yes, because this anime is only porn without story /sarcasm
seriously, even without the sex scene this anime still my favorites this season, along with fortune arterial that is.
How can it be killing the industry when it sells so well? Besides, it's not like this sort of thing is some recent phenomenon.
these anime arent all about sex dude, try actually watching it when you watch it
What is killing the anime industry is a combination of creepy otaku and pseudomoralists...
It's not killing my blood flow
anything to get sales huh japan?
Gotta say I love how they did a little bit of censoring in this episode. At first I was like, "fucking light, you're blocking the nipples!" Then I was like, "fucking impossible black bars, gtfo of here!" Then I was all like "fucking fuck... fuck." *big smile*
Is this allowed? What was the premise of this anime again?
"Is this allowed?"
actually..he got the point there... this looks like hentai already =__= ....nearly standing on the border..
It's only softcore stuff so far. We demand a hentai OVA as final episode.
You're looking at it, I guess.