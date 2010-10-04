“Down With China & The DPJ” Protest Videos Surface
- Date: Oct 4, 2010 02:25 JST
Mass demonstrations against China’s efforts to annex Japanese-held territory and the government’s anaemic response to their threats have been completely ignored by traditional media even as they set the Japanese Internet afire – the only video to surface has been from protest organisers and attendees themselves, and can be inspected below.
The government and opposition political parties apparently consider kowtowing to China a more pressing priority than avoiding feeding the support of Japan’s more xenophobic political elements by making them the only available outlet for the majority’s evident disgust for the appeasement of China – a dubious decision if ever there were one.
Meanwhile the Japanese media still have not made a single report on the protests – apparently reporting the labour union march of the week in Paris is more important (with over 30 articles) than a (by Japanese standards) major series of marches in the nation’s capital and major cities, which has currently generated 2 Japanese language articles, ironically enough by CNN and AFP.
The silence has highlighted a increasingly conspicuous gap between Japan’s old media, TV and newspapers which are tightly controlled by big business and enjoy an extremely cosy relationship with the political establishment through the “press club” system, and its new media, concentrated on the likes of 2ch, Mixi, NicoNico and a variety of independent or international online news sources.
With its hold over these traditional media, and by extension public opinion, rapidly being eroded in favour of online media, Japan’s political class may yet be in for a rude awakening – although with the nation’s huge voting block of baby-boomers and the elderly still captivated by old media, and with online political campaigning effectively banned by a series of election campaign regulations slanted in favour of traditional media, it may yet be able to hold on for some time.
Wait, the "xenophobic political elements" are angry at China's actions...but the obvious response is to strengthen the US-Japan alliance, which I imagine xenophobic political elements don't like.
You know you're among radical nutcases when not even Fuji/Sankei or Yomiuri want to give you publicity.
DPJ vs LDP
Spineless, commie-supporters vs pro-censorship wingnuts.
If they don't go for a third party, Japan is screwed.
The third party is a bunch of cultists.
First, second and third party? No, any politician will fuck up a country. There is always something to complain about a government cause people cannot accept that humans are flawed, as we are organisms.
Communist Party of Japan is a Feminist party on one side, left-wing NEETs on the other side, the rest is extremist unions with violent tendencies.
Socialist Party of Japan is a die-hard North Korea and China supporter (also borderline Maoist-like). Some are not cultists. This is especially true for the weak left-sided parties of Japan.
The lefties are actually saner than the rest of the Japanese political landscape.
I just think it's interesting that anyone expects anything at all from the Japanese media. I've never seen main stream media in a non-dictatorship report so irresponsibly. I mean it's tabloid-like reporting on issues that are already juicy before they get blatantly sensationalized.
Also if u look at Sino-Japanese relations & the immense work it's taken to even get this far, mostly due to the relationship built between Chinese Premier Zho Enlai & Daisaku Ikeda, I'd have to take the side of the media editors, that this story will produce no value. Also if the group of protesters is small enough, then it may not really constitue real news outage some small beans local station or publication.
I figure the Japanese media is already sucky & unless we want revolutionize all of Japanese society to take responsibility for the info they are being fed, just leave it be and don't take anything the Japanese media says at anykind of face value.
I hope the "old" japan wakes up and realizes China isn't as friendly as some might hope. How long is it before the Chinese decide Japan is a ChInese land and institute a new govornemnet in their own favor? I don't think we Americans can help honestly.
The whole incident behind it (Senkaku Islands) was and is, by far, more complex than the majority of people interpret it as.
It's more than just about the ownership of the land. It's also about the resources, money, political reasons, military reasons etc. Especially seeing as how China is starting to gain control of other countries currency, they're a huge threat.
However, even Hu JinTao himself said that "corruption" and "inflation" is China are major issues, acknowledging it himself, China's not the best place to be. (without further adding on the censorship etc)
Worry about your own shit first 'merican boy.
Japan has never considered China friendly. 100 years ago in order to stave of threat that you speak of, they exercised their right to pre-emptive self defence and invaded China to install a new government before the Chinese did the same to them. Unfortunately the baka gaijin Americans in their misguided jealousy of Japanese power provoked them into a war and Japan was not able to completely destroy the threat of Chinese aggression before they were cruelly nuked.
It is not reported in the television news of Japan at all.
The South Korean and Chinese have partitioned the mass communication industry in Japan.
If Chinese says, "I want to rape your daughter", the politician in Japan will have Chinese suppress the daughter to the bed and hold , saying that "It is friendship".
Both sides are truly miserable.
And they think China would care?
Wow now that's something if you ask me China is really gone too far, claiming territorial border that suppose to be neutral border by using their fishing vessel. The Fuckards had a large chunk of land claiming almost everything including Hongkong, Taiwan and Tibet maybe almost they want to conquer almost half of the world.
There are no such things as neutral borders. The islands either belong to China, Japan or Taiwan. If it was indeed neutral, then what were two Japanese patrol boats doing there and how did they have powers of arrest?
No online political campaigning seriously?
Not in any meaningful way. According to an election reform advocate, it is actually illegal for political candidates to update their websites during a political campaign.
The popular anger is understandable. China is trying to bully their way into taking over territory, while the Japanese government's response is 'wimpy'.
Unfortunately, the truth is that the Japanese military is not even a paper tiger. It's more like a paper hamster. Bullies like China only understand force, which Japan hasn't got.
This is probably causing glee among the Nationalists. They have been pushing for an increased and better trained military for some time.
Well, even if they have an army, China power easily overwhelm them. More and more countries lean toward US, more and more countries protest/boycott China. Then ? Soon or later, China has to change or they just eat shits and turn to a footstep in history. They did do it cleverly after Tianmen Square, but can they do this again with their unrivaled arrogant ?
"China power easily overwhelm them"
Bullshit, Japan is an island, there's a sea between, all you have to do is sink the ships of the invading fleet.
Very easy, missile = cheap, ship = expensive
An amphibious assualt on The Land of the Rising Sun had casuality estimates north of 3,000,000 at the end of WWII.
The nuking forced a capitulation for a fraction of that (humanitarian gesture or what?)
So short of china nuking the place flat because of some greedly fisherman, its puff and blow.
This is how men like Hitler are able to gain power...
Japanese government needs to either grown a backbone of their own. Or their public will quickly turn to the alternative, no matter how batshit insane the alternative is.
"Japanese-held territory" is an interesting statement. The islands have been disputed for almost a century now, this is really nothing new.
I find that a lot of losers (in war) tend to get uppity later, don't they? Kind of like the Agent Orange thing. "Oh noes, when we were trying to kill you we may have poisoned you DURING THE WAR WHERE WE'RE TRYING TO KILL EACH OTHER." My instinct is "Fuck you loser, you lost, you should be happy you're fucking alive."
It's such a shame that China and Japan always seem to have such rocky relations. Over the past decade, if we ignore the rampant amount of internet trolls, I think it would be safe to say relations have warmed up. And now with this incident, it looks like that progress has turned to shit.
These nationalistic disputes really seem to be the heart of Asian politics. On the other hand, as long as number two is at it with number three, number one will remain on top. America should just annex those islands and build a giant troll monument.
But Japan 2ch citizens have their hands full with them korean trolls D:
Japan has a nice national flag.
If China invades Japan, will the Japanese take refuge in : a) Militarist Indonesa ; b) Independent Alaska ; c) the newly-created muslim Ummah of America ?
All I want is to not see war breakout. Argh why don't those damn islands just sink into the sea. Problem solved. Argh both sides need to stop. This is why we should have kept he mars exploration program going. By now we could have had ideas for immigration to mars. God I hate planet earth and its stupid humans.
Thanks to Noble Peace Prize Winner Obama!
If China invades Japan, will the Japanese taje refuge in : a) Militarist Indonesa ; b) Independent Alaska ; c) the newly-created muslim Ummah of America ?
We know the past war in all over the world, Every civilians had had to cry even victories.
By the way, I found the both of national characters, Chinese people said to Japanese people "kill Japanese civilians" but Japanese people said to China government "Stop Invading".
I doubt Japanese army had caused Nanjing massacre...
However, China government has controled their media since WWII. Chinese people has not be able to get information what's the truth because China government has broadcast antipathy propaganda, and shut inconvenient information down like Tiananmen Massacre by China Army.(whole testimony of China government had been faked.)
Chinese government must have deserted Nanjing people to make propaganda...
You're an idiot. Most reports of the Nanjing massacre come from non-Chinese sources, and there is ample evidence to support the Imperial Army's savagery, going so far as to force its own citizens to commit suicide.
But hey, don't let me stop you from being an ignorant sack of Wapanese shit.
China "was" a greatest nation in the world but today?
80+%of Chinese in the main land are retarded
now they're even worse than the Japs in WWII yaknow?
my gramp is Chinese but he agreed with the crap i just said :p
It's a matter of opinion. Unless they begin eating human faeces and loss their mentality, all reverting into retards that can't do shit, then China is fucked.
Also, everyone should remember to refer to Chinese Government as PRC. PRC is a different entity to China, just like ROC is to Taiwan.
Don't be retarded. No thieves have the right to claim what they stole to be their own possession. Diao Yu Dao belongs to China. Even the old Japanese map shows that.
Anti-Japanese sentiment in China is entirely due to government propaganda and brainwashing of it's citizens.
Anti-Japanese sentiment in Korea is entirely due to yellow journalism, political rhetoric and racism.
There are no legitimate grievances with the nation of Japan, no sir.
I'm kind of anti-Japan just by reading some of the comments here. What actually represent Japan falsely are the anime and manags that they produce, making its audiences into believing that Japanese culture is full of love and caring. But in reality is just the opposite, much like how Hollywood portraits America.
Most Japanese are much nicer than these mindless apologist here.
The contest over territory is a zero sum game with clear economic and security benefits to the winner. Both the leaders of China and Japan must make assertive claims for interests of their respective nations but little people like to cast the whole thing in terms of good vs evil and the struggle against tyranny and aggression of our time. The ignorant and hateful comments displayed here are consequence of this.
Wow, all this shit over uninhabited islands, which incidentally are much closer to Taiwan than either Okinawa or China.
Oh, hey, I have a boulder in my yard if anyone wants to start an international incident over it.
there is no such thing as a useless land. Alaska was sold by the USSR to US for 1 million dollars, then few years later oil was discovered there.
The boulder in your yard is part of the country you are living in.
Territory is serious business, make no mistake about it. What one country takes another country loses.
These ownership of these islands will decide whether the China or Japan gets to expand their EEZ a few hundred miles at the others expense and with it reap the benefits of fishing grounds, oil reserves and navigation rights for warships.
Not surprisingly the weeaboos on this site have unquestioningly supported the Japanese claim to it.
The islands are part of Taiwan, or were until they were given away to Japan by the USA. The USA had no right to give away another's property. Japan should just let them go.
Japan vs China now available at the internet :D
if the Japanese granted Yukio Mishima's requests,Japan would have Gundams at their disposal.
The islands were part of Taiwan until after WW2 when the USA agreed to give them to Japan. If your neighbor gives your other neighbor YOUR car does it belong to them? Those islands are barren rocks anyways. Anyone that wants to go to war for them is stupid.
I believe it's the natural resource deposits found nearby that makes either country give a shit.
The island had always been a part of Taiwan. This was the main reason Taiwan actually supported Main Land China's actions against Japanese National Guard's false arrest. But hey, if the Japanese are really ignorant, give them some China-Quality fireworks to enjoy.
Japanese government and the Chinese government had better come up with some kind of mutual treaty, or else there is no way China will back down in front of mass media.