A Certain Yuri Nude Filter: Index & Mikoto Bare All
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Feb 20, 2010 19:35 JST
- Tags: A Certain Magical Index, Comparison, Index, Misaka Mikoto, Nude Filter, Oppai, Photoshop
A certain skilled Photoshopper has once again found it necessary to denude both Index and Biribiri of their clothes, leaving nothing but pure yuri action on what was formerly the cover of the Index Ero-Archives.
A very awkward sitting position is all that prevents the scene ascending to legend.
yea the butt and boobs are messed up. why on earth she was given boobs is beyond me. its pretty well shown in the anime that shes has none.
when you see it nude you realize index has like three legs.
Index has an error in both images... notice her legs... and her butt.
Thar be something funny going on there.
THE CHURCH CONDEMNS AND ALL OF YOU WHO DARED TO FAP TO IT! YOU ARE TO FAP IN HER MAJESTY INANNA.....GODDESS OF LOVE AND NOTHING ELSE!
They're not that busty.:<
The pose is a bit wrong when nude :<
I don't recall ever approving of this
Poor Index... That just can't be comfortable. D:
I'm an a-cup 45kg or less guy, and I need em shaved, waxed or lasered, but that one could tempt me except for the gross pixels. Japan would be my ideal number, but the censorhip makes me want to throw up. I guess we live with it.
666666666666666666666666666
:3
Less talk. More fapping
ITADAKIMASU! im going in!
Both of their boobs look weird.
Original is better.
"A certain skilled Photoshopper has..."
i take that as sarcasm? the shop work is more than awkward.
Denuding someone of their clothes - tautology, much?
lol Index's left ass cheek looks a little too large
AWESOME! HOT!
...I don't get it, how is this in any way better than an original, consistent piece of fanart? The shits and giggles because it's done over an official work?
And they usually don't seem to know shit about gravity.
Original is better anyway.
asdf
Yeah I know! Damn dude you really hit that spot on.
Everybody should start listening to this guy.
I don't really understand this "asdf" thing.
Blasphemer.
http://www.asdf.com/
Index's left boob looks somewhat weird... but maybe it's only me...
Index boobs are too big, that should concern you more.
Women have differently shaped breasts and nipples.
in reality, yes, but we can expect them to be perfect in 2d...
Eh... This nude filter is completely fuckt. This is simply unwrought. The other nude filters on the chan are far much better. I share Sylar's thoughts, the unshopped one rulz moar.
I have no problem with the boobs, they simply look underdeveloped. Her left leg however is completely screwed up.
That's right
I don't know, I have nothing against some diversity now and then. It can be refreshing sometimes.
Pose is still quite a bit off on Index. Especially with that hip/background leg. Looks like it fell off or something....x_x
"A certain skilled Photoshopper"
Skilled my ass. That looks terrible. The original is a lot better.
Index with boobs? That's just so wrong..
i agree with this
NOOOOO!!! MY DFC's!!! BRING BACK MY DF-
Oh wait...........this could work too!
"Misaka Misaka approves of this image" - as she nods her head in agreement.
There go my wonderful illusions of Index being a flat-chested quasi-loli...
This is a bad nude filter 'couse Index have no boobs, check episode 01 of Magical Index, 13:18.
maybe he should've adjusted the hand a little further down... there.
Canadane Approves
wtf is wrong with index's boobs
Where are the DFC's? =(
This is no go!
Mmm... Perky.