Code Geass Mizugi Showdown (Nude Filter Version)

A nude filter emerges (below) for the above image, featuring C.C., Kallen, Shirley and Tianzi; sure to a popular one given the varied subject matter:

So they finally got the bikini off her.

Full resolution version.

Not a bad effort, thought it has to be said the Megami anime style images lend themselves well to relatively simple Photoshop work.

In other news, it seems the poll results indicate a clear victory for C.C., with Kallen the runner up…