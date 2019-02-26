Sonic Team Lead Yuji Naka Visits Sega’s Old Headquarters One Last Time

Sega Sammy Holdings sold its old office at Otorii, Tokyo and moved to a new building in Ousaki, Tokyo last year, with former Sonic Team lead Yuji Naka visiting the old site and posting photos online that may have Sega fans feeling just as nostalgic.

This week it was reported that Sega Sammy Holdings has finally sold off the old building and land for the sum of ¥5.2 billion.

Former Sonic Team lead Yuji Naka ventured to the old Sega Headquarters building to reminisce about the good old days with his children: