Sonic Team Lead Yuji Naka Visits Sega’s Old Headquarters One Last Time

60 mins ago
2 Comments
by Jaster

Sega Sammy Holdings sold its old office at Otorii, Tokyo and moved to a new building in Ousaki, Tokyo last year, with former Sonic Team lead Yuji Naka visiting the old site and posting photos online that may have Sega fans feeling just as nostalgic.

This week it was reported that Sega Sammy Holdings has finally sold off the old building and land for the sum of ¥5.2 billion.

Former Sonic Team lead Yuji Naka ventured to the old Sega Headquarters building to reminisce about the good old days with his children:

2 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Seems fitting that the building that once housed Sega during its Golden years is now sold. The company has lost its edge and arguably its soul. It’s not the same Sega that existed during the console wars of old with its Genesis(Mega Drive, Master System), Saturn, Dreamcast and so forth.

    I do wonder what Phantasy Star Online 2 would have turned out with Yuji Naka & Sonic Team at the helm. They did the first one, which was enjoyable and not buried in cash shop bullshit.

    • Anonymous says:

      I mean sure nothing against Satoshi Sakai who was heavily involved with the PSO series on the Dreamcast, Gamecube, Xbox etc But I’ve always felt that Naka adds a little bit of magic to his games.