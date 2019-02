Anthem’s abysmal load times have been put into perspective by the deeds of one Twitter user, who has provided a video comparing the load times of the game alongside that of the legendary “Sonic ’06“, which is infamously revered as one of the most bug-riddled games in Sonic history.

The tweet compares the load times of Bioware’s online multiplayer RPG Anthem and the widely despised Sonic ’06:

Anthem officially launches worldwide for PC, PS4 and Xbox One February 22nd.