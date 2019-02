Lovers of elegantly dressed maidens may become infatuated with the new job revealed for SinoAlice’s Cinderella, as she can be seen wearing a scanty outfit to reel in as many potential newcomers as possible whilst simultaneously enticing current players to fork out cash for the chance to get her.

Her short PV naturally makes sure to focus on her succulent frame:

Cinderella’s new acquirable occupation will be available until February 28th.