A PV for the 2nd part of Shingeki no Kyojin‘s 3rd season has appeared to build anticipation (likely an easy thing to do given the anime’s popularity), predictably promising yet more action and secrets that will no doubt have watchers on the edge of their seats.

The PV, which doesn’t seem to reveal that much:

The 2nd part of Shingeki no Kyojin’s 3rd season is set to debut in April.