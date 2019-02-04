Kemono Friends Fan Corrects Anime’s Eye Positioning

A Twitter user has pointed out mistakes regarding the alignment and direction of eyes when characters converse with each other in the 2nd season of Kemono Friends, even going so far as to make his own corrections.

The user noted that one of the good points of the original Kemono Friends was the attention to detail in regards to the eyes and the fact that characters actually look at each other when talking:

This however has not been the case with the anime’s 2nd season, as the user indicated that characters do not look in the proper directions, additionally the user has made their own corrections to some scenes: