Kemono Friends Fan Corrects Anime’s Eye Positioning

51 mins ago
3 Comments
by Rift

A Twitter user has pointed out mistakes regarding the alignment and direction of eyes when characters converse with each other in the 2nd season of Kemono Friends, even going so far as to make his own corrections.

The user noted that one of the good points of the original Kemono Friends was the attention to detail in regards to the eyes and the fact that characters actually look at each other when talking:

This however has not been the case with the anime’s 2nd season, as the user indicated that characters do not look in the proper directions, additionally the user has made their own corrections to some scenes:

3 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    “God is in the details”

    Yaoyorozu didn’t had the budget, time or manpower needed to make perfect animation, but at least they made sure that the characters looked at each other when they talked. The interactions felt pretty natural (movement and facial expresions in conversations felt just right). In this new season interactions feel “off”

    • Anonymous says:

      The new season isn’t awful, but it does lack all the subtle care and charm from the first one. The character models were never incredibly animated before, but they did take the time with these details and it shone through to make it a lot more than just the visual quality on display.