Eve: Rebirth Terror Trailers Introduce Protagonists

Eve: Rebirth Terror, the long-anticipated sequel to visual novel “Eve: Burst Error”, has received a set of new trailers introducing the heroes of the new story.

Original crime thriller Eve: Burst Error released in 1995 for PC-98, later receiving multiple spin-off sequels and prequels. Eve: Rebirth Terror takes place exactly one year after the incidents of Burst Error and brings back original protagonists Kojirou and Marina for a new and deadly case.

The story synopsis of the new Eve game:

Story Summary Peaceful days have returned. It’s been one year since the Burst Error case, and the dreadful incident is slowly starting to fade away from memories. Kojiroh Amagi and Marina Houjou currently spend their days in boredom, handling their respective jobs and cases. Until one fateful day, where their paths cross again, their destiny heading toward a new tragedy… Kojirou Amagi’s Story The Amagi Detective Agency is still as unpopular as ever. Kojirou, who has worked simple cases thanks to his excellent assistant Kyoko and has not had trouble making a living, passes each day in tedium. Then one day, a request comes in for Kojirou to investigate the case of a missing teacher at El International Academy, a school that he is strongly connected to. Kojirou accepts the request to investigate this case, which gives off the restless feeling he has long been without… Marina Houjou’s Story Marina, the legendary agent who once boasted a 99 percent work success rate. However, due to a setback in a certain case, she stepped back from her work, and is currently burned out and on leave. One day, Yayoi asks that she look after a boy who sneaked into the office. At the same time, she hears that countless hitmen from overseas are gathering in Japan…

The two intriguing trailers introducing the title’s protagonists:

Eve: Rebirth Terror will be out for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Vita on the 25th of April, 2019 in Japan.