Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor a Riveting Battle Royale

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor battle royale arcade game has received a new gameplay trailer by Bandai Namco.

Bandai Namco’s latest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure game is a proper battle royale game that has a maximum of 40 players and computer controlled assassins battling it out in JoJo Part 4’s Morioh Town.

The various JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure characters starring in the Last Survivor are divided into short range, long range and disturbance types based on what kind of “Stand” they use.

The chaotic battle royale trailer showing off multiple characters:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor will be launching in Japanese arcades this summer.