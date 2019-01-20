You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Kingdom Hearts III Theme Song “Face My Fears” EP Now Available

1 hour ago
2 Comments
by Jaster

Kingdom Hearts III‘s main theme “Face My Fears” (performed by Hikaru Utada) has now been made available on popular app stores.

The tracklist for the album includes:

  • Face My Fears (English Version)”
  • “Don’t Think Twice”
  • “Face My Fears (Japanese Version)”
  • “Chikai”

The opening movie featuring the song:

The full album is now available to purchase on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

Kingdom Hearts III will be out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 25th of January, 2019 in Japan and Asia and the 29th of January 2019 in North America and Europe.

Tags

Games, , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

2 Comments