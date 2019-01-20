Kingdom Hearts III Theme Song “Face My Fears” EP Now Available

Kingdom Hearts III‘s main theme “Face My Fears” (performed by Hikaru Utada) has now been made available on popular app stores.
The tracklist for the album includes:
- “Face My Fears (English Version)”
- “Don’t Think Twice”
- “Face My Fears (Japanese Version)”
- “Chikai”
The opening movie featuring the song:
The full album is now available to purchase on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.
Kingdom Hearts III will be out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 25th of January, 2019 in Japan and Asia and the 29th of January 2019 in North America and Europe.
