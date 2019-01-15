Kingdom Hearts III’s Exclusive Keyblades Get Trailers

Square Enix revealed new Kingdom Hearts III trailers showcasing platform and store-exclusive Keyblades for protagonist Sora to wield.

The enchanting Keyblade trailers and their descriptions:

The Midnight Blue Keyblade will be a first-print bonus exclusive to the PlayStation 4 version of Kingdom Hearts III. While equipping it, you can use Blizzard Up, which increases the amount of damage done by Blizzard element attacks, as well as the powerful Blizzagan battle Situation Command.

As you might expect, Phantom Green is a Keyblade exclusive to the Xbox One version of the game, obtained via the first-print bonus. You can use the Thunder Up ability that increases Thunder element attacks, and the Thundagan Situation Command.

Dawn Till Dusk can be obtained via purchasing from Amazon, where you will receive the Keyblade as a bonus. While wielding Dawn Till Dusk, you can use the Fire Up ability to increase Fire element damage, and use the Figan Situation Command.