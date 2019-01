SEGA has revealed a brand new moe-filled CM for the upcoming Kemono Friends 3 mobile game.

“Kemono Friend 3: Planet Tours” will be an all-ages card arcade game that will showcase at the JAEPO event on January 25-27. The smartphone game simply titled “Kemono Friends 3” will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Both of the titles will be launching sometime this year.

The adorably sleepy commercial with lots of animal girls: