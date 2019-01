Compile Heart has released a lengthy gameplay trailer for the upcoming tactical action RPG Arc of Alchemist.

The new trailer gives players a glimpse into a huge desert area of the game and some tactics that can be employed while fighting a wide array of vicious monsters:

Arc of Alchemist will be coming out for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on the 7th of February, 2019 and sometime during the summer of 2019 in North America and Europe.