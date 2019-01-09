You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Very Problematic: “Women Never Fake Rape Accusations!”

12 hours ago
149 Comments
by Rift

As previously prophesied, false rape accusation anime Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari managed to enrage those online who take offense at the mere thought that a precious woman could falsely accuse a man of rape.

Anime News Network has been receiving a lot of flak after one of their critics ranted about the author’s “personal hardships” – some particularly incendiary quotes from the review:

Framing a show around a false rape accusation doesn’t automatically make for a terrible story, but it does potentially provide an indicator of where the author is coming from. Though some authors are more transparent in their attempted social commentary than others, each choice a writer makes will carry with it some unavoidable real-world baggage.

A false rape accusation isn’t always the wrong choice, but it is always a weighty choice that relies heavily on context. We exist in a world where rapes are staggeringly under-reported, women are constantly shamed and attacked for acknowledging abuses against them, and false rape reports are a tiny statistical aberration, vastly overshadowed by the number of assaults that are not reported at all. Given all this, Shield Hero’s premise feels like a tone deaf story choice at best, and an indicator of the author’s own feelings about women at worst.

In context, Shield Hero’s premiere did every conceivable thing in its power to communicate that this was the latter case. But this author isn’t just angry at women—his bitter paranoia extends to basically everyone around him.

Though Naofumi himself is already unlikable in a casually misogynistic way (at one point he assesses a very vague drawing of a woman to be “too slutty to be a princess”), all of his compatriots are pointlessly rude and mean to him at all times. There’s not much established motivation for them to hold a grudge against him; they’re just mean because someone at some point was mean to the author, and this is his way of working through those feelings.

Despite the Shield Hero ostensibly being one of the four people who will save this planet, everyone immediately responds to Naofumi with resentment and derision, presumably because that’s how the author sees certain people around him.

It’d be hard enough to buy into this under-developed video game world under any circumstances, but the fact that this world’s salvation myth has to constantly justify the protagonist’s relentless victim complex makes it feel even less like a complex narrative and even more like an unpleasantly bitter venting exercise.

Through the course of a “trial” that feels eerily similar to several paranoid conspiratorial memes about feminists I’ve seen online, Naofumi finds himself villainized by everyone, crucified by all of the author’s social anxieties and hangups about women at once.

“Her kindness was all fake,” Naofumi thinks to himself, articulating the resentment of a million boys angry that simple kindness did not equal sexual interest from a woman.

Many around the internet shared similar hatred for the anime:

      • Anonymous says:

        It’s animalistic behavior. Monkeys do that, meerkats, rats, certain bird types, they all do that. If one of them shouts alarm, they all run away. The individual doesn’t check whether that alarm was justified or not. It truly is the regressive left.

    • Anonymous says:

      Talk like that because you do not have a pussy do not understand how horrible the feeling of a dick crossing a cunt in a brutal and violent and invasive way. The pain is so strong and torturous that women beg to die of so horrible is the pain, not to speak of feeling wicked, grouchy and humiliated.
      What’s the problem if it’s a false accusation?
      She really does remember the Princess of Berserk.
      and the king really gave Grifft what he deserved.
      Of course you do not feel that way, because you do not have a pussy.

      • Anonymous says:

        What’s the problem with false accusation? Do you seriousy think that ruining one’s life with a lie is NOT a problem nor a crime? People losing job, friends, family, & his place in society AND even got a serious crime record is NOT a problem?

        • Anonymous says:

          It is impossible to determine whether there was sexual abuse or rape, even more when it is several times for a long time. If it were to rely on evidence of crime, man would always be involved, there is no material evidence that can prove rape, sexual abuse and so on. The only evidence that exists is the victim’s rape statement.

          Just remember that until the 1950s rape was allowed in the US. Rape was not considered to be a crime there so comfuse and imprecise is the accusation ..

      • Anonymous says:

        I won’t watch “anything” because if it looks like utter shit I ain’t watching it. If there’s a version of Barney that pisses the SJWs off, odds are I’m not watching it.

        This I will try. Goblin slayer I tried, it was good on episode one, made me feel like ooooh this show has potential. Then it just pissed it all away. I mean we got a few waifus over it, but I didn’t feel like the show was very good. The book might have been, didn’t read it.

        So i’ll try this, it looked interesting when I first saw it b4 any big controversy over it formed. But i’m Not going to keep watching it if it is shit just because it makes SJWs mad. I have better things to do, like watch things that are genuinely entertaining.

  • Anonymous says:

    The thing that’s pissing me off is that these flowers on twitter don’t even know how easy it is to falsely accuse a man of rape, when he’s accused of rape it’s guilty before proven innocent and it’s much much harder to do that unless the woman who accused him admits it and if she’s spiteful about something or just a bitch can’t really be done. It is true that there are a lot of women out there who don’t come forward out of fear and shame but women are also just human, they get angry and spiteful and will use any and all assets to get revenge even if it’s morally wrong cause it’s so easy to abuse it.

  • Anonymous says:

    I am so fucking sick of women thinking they should just be believed for their bullshit claims just because they are women. Especially when they are years out of date. If someone raped you, report that shit immediately. You don’t sit on it until the statute of limitations runs out then run a libel campaign based on hearsay to run a persons imagine into the ground.

    There are more false rape accusations than people care to admit because it doesn’t fuel their rape culture agenda. What we have is a false rape accusation culture though. Sadly the ones who get caught serve no recourse for committing a felony. There was an article I read about a woman who got found out for a false rape accusation after she admitted everything was a lie but the judge refused to charge her with anything over the fear that it would stop women from coming forward with real rape accusations…. THAT IS NOT HOW THE LAW WORKS. Most women don’t report their rape accusations anyway so it makes no fucking difference whatsoever. That judge needs to be disbarred for what he did and the bitch involved deserves to be in prison.

    I find a lot of the rape “victims” nowadays are these idiots who got drunk and regretted it later so they claim to have been raped or other such circumstances. You can’t consent to sex, recant mid coitus, then say that you didn’t want it and claim you were raped. You CON-SEN-TED to it, you can’t retract consent because it’s an authorization that you gave for them to do it. That’s what consent means. Rape is the antithesis of that, they couldn’t be further apart by definition. If I get pulled over and consent to having my car searched by police, then remember I have a dead body in the trunk, I can’t tell them to stop mid search because I don’t want them to find the body. It doesn’t work that way. Oh, but wait “I can’t compare a police search with rape because they are completely different”… I can compare whatever I want as long as it gets my point across.

    People lie about shit and ruin lives. Maybe not on a daily or monthly basis but I read about cases all the time where someone was accused of rape by a girlfriend, daughter, lover… whatever. They are sentenced and locked away only to find 7 or so odd years later that the so called “victim” made it up and they are released from the system with a criminal record not expunged. They have missed out on 7 years of their life, lost their job, wife, life, have a criminal record and a slew of problems readjusting to society and getting another job. So how is it they can walk free judged by everyone but the so called “rape victim” who lied walks free judged by no-one. Chances are too that some point in their stint they were found to have been incarcerated for rape and raped themselves by fellow inmates because that’s a thing that happens and a thing women constantly want to have happen to people.

    Jilted lovers use their kids to claim child rape against the fathers, sending them to prison because of some bullshit and they don’t get in trouble when the truth comes out. There was a case where a man spent, I think it was like 10-15 years in jail when his daughter claimed she was raped by him as a child. She later as an adult admitted everything was a lie and the man was released from prison but still had to register as a sex offender with a criminal record even though he did nothing wrong.

    It’s getting to a point in society where to have any security in a carnal relationship you’ll need express written consent notarized by a lawyer in the presence of a witness and signed by the patron in question, in triplicate, submitted to a judge for finalization and have it hanging on the wall in the Smithsonian before you can even begin foreplay. Otherwise you risk and fear backlash from false accusations. Where’s the justice to the accusers when proven false. People have been sent to jail for less so why aren’t women held accountable for the lives they’ve ruined? why don’t they seek jail time for their actions when the community backlash from being accused has, in many cases, gone to the extremes of civilian action resulting in the death of the accused. The false accusers in cases where the accused has been killed or committed suicide should be charged with reckless homicide and prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law, not worshiped as a brave hero and given preferential treatment because they lied in court, which I might add is against the law and punishable with up to five years in jail. Perjury is a felony, why isn’t falsely accusing someone of rape? Are they not the same thing?

    Our justice system is completely biased toward women as they get lenient sentencing on similar crimes committed by men serving less time. Never believe the lies of a women who claims she was raped but has no evidence to speak of. SAK’s (Sexual Assault Kits) exist for a reason, so proof can be found.

    • Anonymous says:

      Of course, all a man needs to be ruined is an accusation. The company I work for fires employees who have been accused of rape, the day the accusation is made public and they release a public statement every time they do so. Even if someone is proven not guilty (which has happened) they won’t get their job back after being cleared of wrongdoing. Primarily, they do this because the stigma that follows someone accused of rape is bad for business but it also doubles as good PR to be very public about their 0 tolerance policy on sexual violence. Even besides this, there is also an overarching sense that anyone who gets themselves into such a situation is a liability to the company.

    • Anonymous says:

      >> It’s getting to a point in society where to have any security in a carnal relationship you’ll need express written consent notarized by a lawyer in the presence of a witness and signed by the patron in question, in triplicate, submitted to a judge for finalization and have it hanging on the wall in the Smithsonian before you can even begin foreplay.

      That is the very definition of legal marriage.

      • Anonymous says:

        I do apologize for that… To anyone who read the entire thing start to finish I applaud you. I Just started typing and before I knew it I had like 8 paragraphs worth of shit to say.

        It’s not just about hating SJW’s as It’s not just SJW’s who make false accusations. The justice system is equally to blame for not holding women accountable for their actions. Women claim they want “equal” rights when in actuality they want equity

        • Anonymous says:

          That was a beautiful and articulate piece of writing. This is a serious issue that no one takes seriously in any part of society. I still remember first year of med school when they mandated us attend this pretentious cunt’s shoehorned lecture about rape statistics and the entire hour she went off and off about how victims are always right and whatnot, but when someone raised his hand to ask about why 3 of the 100 person visual diagram she showed to explain her points were colored purple, she gave a cursory “Oh that’s false accusations, a very small number”, immediately followed by “a much greater portion of rape is not even reported”.

          One whole fucking hour of this topic and her only tribute to those who had their entire lives ruined was “a very small number”. Bitch should go fucking hang herself on a stop sign.

  • Anonymous says:

    More reason to watch it, to witness if at least in a fantasy setting, a woman is punished for false rape accusations as that doesn’t happens in real life.

    Yeah isekai are truly wish fullfillment.

  • Anonymous says:

    these people are fucking just ridiculous now i mean so someone cant just make a story about something they wanna make a story about ? LMAO wow these people… not to mention i just love how fucking dumb they sound trying to tell people to not watch something

    seriously these people need to just fuck off and just not play games or watch anime if everything just triggers them for no fucking reason because something in a story ain’t something they want

    and also just to say a falsely accused rape has ruined many people’s lives and not to mention a lot of females still do it even now so what the fuck are they even talking about females don’t falsely accuse rape on someone smh

    fucking delusional at its best

  • Anonymous says:

    Like the part that those SJW idiots didn’t bother with manga and novel. Really shows you that this part of the community is just a casual 10-50 titles watchers, who want to see cute girls doing cute things while drinking beer and chatting with their friends and got pissed off because women were not shown in the brightest light.

  • Anonymous says:

    Just wait. One of these days a guy’s going to identify as a female, then make false rape accusations against other females.

    /insert DailyStruggleMeme

    -> Support LGBTQJSLKDFJS rights

    -> “Women never fake rape accusations”

  • Anonymous says:

    A writer living in a bubble who doesn’t realize that revenge stories are incredibly common in webnovels because outrage is an easy emotion to connect to, and webnovels aren’t indirectly forced to push more positive and socially acceptable themes by moral police like print novels are. Oh yeah and webnovel authors don’t think having slaves is “unacceptable” if you’re in a fantasy country where it’s legal and you treat the slaves well, they’re utilitarian like that.

  • Anonymous says:

    Westeners are fuckin crybabies, If they have that perspective that women doesn’t fake rape accusations, better research more, because it happens. and in the US there are cases like that.
    The thing is humans can do horrible things to humans, regardless of gender.

    • Anonymous says:

      Not like they would get any in the 1st place, if they aren’t land whales, then they are ugly on the inside, apart from being ugly on both regards, I still wouldn’t breed with a fuckface like that.

  • Anonymous says:

    Their outrage makes me want to watch it. There complain is essential that a work of fiction is a work of fiction. Unfortunately, ANN doesn’t give it reviewers character limits allowing their stupidity to show. “We exist in a world where rapes are staggeringly under-reported…” If that is true Nick Creamer then please explain your previous sentence, “A false rape accusation isn’t always the wrong choice…” If rapes were underreported then not only would a false accusation be unnecessary but a fake report is negatively affecting a real report.

    • Anonymous says:

      No kidding, they get SOOOOO MAD about the fact that some people don’t like an anime for various reasons.

      …What’s that? You don’t follow? Well then I guess you’re a snowflake to!

      • Anonymous says:

        You called an anime shit that alot people on here enjoy and you’re expecting not to get backlash or to be disagreed with? Just because you have an opinion does not mean you are given immunity to be shown other’s disapproval of your own opinion.

  • Anonymous says:

    Most civilized countries recognize:
    >Presumption of innocence
    >Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence
    >Guilt to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt
    It amazes me that SJWs think that rape accusations should get a pass on all three.

  • Anonymous says:

    All these people who are crying and they say they will stop watching it because of the first episode, but you will still keep seeing them commenting every week after the newest episode. Sure false rape accusations are “rare” except in some cases like USA elections, about politicians in general, actors, sportsman, musicians and in other cases where the woman thinks she can get some cash out of it.

  • neko_nekster says:

    Dont mix SJW with Feminists lol
    SJW promotes equality with transgender and gays, while Feminists wants lolsworthy gender equality and OPENLY HATES transgender faggots… both are cancerous to the modern society. How the fuck were these two born? They sure weren’t around 50-60 years ago.

  • Anonymous says:

    Dafuq. There’s some1 I know became fake rapist victim. The girl was willing to have sex with the boy although they are both minor about 16yrs old but the parents of the girl didn’t like the boy and make up a fake rape story by threatening their daughter to make up a rape accusations in the end its all about the money the parents of the boy pay for settlement not to press charges.

  • Anonymous says:

    i’ll leave this list here of true cases on 3rd world countries

    -a guy’s best friend (read female friend) accused him of fake rape cuz she argued with him,the guy had emotional problems and killed himself,she girl is free of charge and her “followers” never gave an apology.

    -A “vedette” (a whore who thinks shes a VIP) said that some man raped her….25 years ago! the family of the man(now dead) has to pay the vedette $100K dollars for no reason.

    -A 14yo girl on new years eve on her friends house said she got raped by 7 dudes,later on it was found it was actually just 2 of them,and they where her friend’s friends….who she called them over.All 7 of them are in jail now,the “raped” girl has a boyfriend now.

    care to say whats wrong with these cases?

  • Anonymous says:

    I think its shitty both ways, false accusations and fear to accuse. While it is very easy for a woman to cry wolf, it doesn’t happen anywhere near as much as actual criminal rape. Much of which actually does go unreported~ especially when its done against family members and males. People get upset because the middle ground is hard to see, you have to accept the accusation as serious but investigation is just as important before a life is potentially ruined.

    That said I like the anime, and its portrayal of false accusation. The hero was ostracized and banished from society all because no one would believe him. This happens in real life to victims of false accusation, everything else is the punishment most would enjoy doling out for such a crime. Regardless of the intentions the author had, there is an aire of realism.

  • Anonymous says:

    And here goes the spiritual succesor of goblin slayer… why the people cant accept the fact that this is an ANIME, and… when the feminazis move begin there was(as far as i know) some womens who declare false acusations against mens, saying that they were raped by them, its… hilarious

  • Anonymous says:

    Lel, not much to comment on fake rape accusations, it happens several times a day in the real world by now because the bitches know they can get away with it (one of the major reasons why mgtow is a thing)

    But the fact they’re getting triggered by a guy who is at rock bottom with nothing and no one, buying a 10 year old girl with the body of a teen as a slave for combat purposes, instead of letting her die or be sold off for the only real purpose female slaves serve… is funny.

    If you look at it less biased, it’s clear that she needs him just as much as he needs her, otherwise she wouldn’t have gotten so ‘enamored’ with him. She would follow him even without being a slave, and that’s not because she’s ‘magically compelled’ hah.

  • Anonymous says:

    What fake rape accusation? It actually happened in US where a guy get jailed due to “rape” accusation and then released YEARS later only because it’s exposed to be fake. This is where SJW think they can do whatever they want and play victims by abusing the system.

  • Anonymous says:

    LOL. “Getting falsely accused doesn’t do anything bad to a man” What a faggot. I bet that article about rape to rape accusation is also full of shit. Probably 40% of reports are false accusations.

  • Anonymous says:

    Is this slave shit legit or is it more bullshit and mongering by retards? They cry so much about everything and spew so much bullshit I can’t tell if anything they’re saying is true because they lie so much.

    • Anonymous says:

      The female character up top is/was a slave, yes, but Naofumi (the mc) legitimately cares for her. At the point in story where it becomes relevant, Raphtalia could go without the slave mark, because she won’t betray Naofumi, but chooses to have it anyway. She’d rather die than be taken away from him, and is frankly one of the only things Naofumi can hold on to. Wheter Naofumi sees her in a romantic light, is an entierly different discussion I am not currently willing to go into, due to my lack of knowledge. It’s a decent series though.

  • Anonymous says:

    This show has the potential to completely eclipse Goblin Slayer in terms of its ability to trigger SJWs, especially considering the fate of the woman who makes the false accusation against the lead character (she’s hilariously forced to change her noble title to ‘bitch’, and is referred to as thus for the rest of the series)

    A must watch!

  • Anonymous says:

    Yeah yeah because it hasn’t happened in real life and all the evidence we would present would be “fake” because it didn’t come from your side. Just tell us when you’re ready to come out of that echo chamber or the commune for circlejerking baboons.

  • Anonymous says:

    They complain now, after the whole year of isekai garbage that was 2018. Both the false rape charges and the slavery thing are perfectly explainable in context, yet those retards want to censor one of the very rare isekai protagonists that actually has a fucking personality.
    Shield Hero is tame. If they’re already seething now, if ReMonster and Healing Hero ever get animated they’d probably want to drop another nuke on Japan.

  • Anonymous says:

    I m find with slave and things, but the IQ of character other than the shield is low af. While the shield tries to be the sane one correcting everything around him is so lame.

    After read manga til recent chap and think back. He enslave pre-teenage girl to be his vanguard, seriously? ……The girl grew up fastly in a few days.
    Then all luck regarding team growth continued to pour down to his team.
    Even now he is generous enough to train 2 newbie at the same time. Surprisingly, one of them have compatibility to learn legendary Ki smthg.
    However, he still acts and speaks in victim manner that everything turns against him.
    The attempted dark show now becomes super bright and childish.

  • Anonymous says:

    Oh noez! Someone has an opinion I don’t like! Aren’t you neckbeards supposed to be the ones who are always going on about debate and free speech? Do you testicles immediately retract into your body and you regress to spoiled toddler mode whenever an opposing viewpoint shows itself? Grow up, you bunch of fucking snowflakes.

  • Anonymous says:

    Disgusting how these pedophiles try to vilify women while simultaneously grooming underage children to make themselves look good.

    This load of tripe is the kind of garbage that appeals to alt-right incels everywhere.