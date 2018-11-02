Yakuza Halloween Hand-Outs Protested

Japanese citizens and police officers have protested against the Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza syndicate’s foul deed of providing children with Halloween candy every year, claiming that this act of generosity is a bad influence on their young vulnerable minds.

Every year, the Yamaguchi-gumi headquarters (this being Japan, this is an openly identified official location the crime syndicate does business out of) offers children sweet treats during Halloween, the area being decorated in fittingly spooky decorations – but this year, a horde of locals and police officers came together to protest their celebration of Halloween and have stated that it is a bad influence on the poor children, or at least worse than Halloween itself.

While Japan’s criminal organizations are unable to do certain things, handing out candy to children is not one such limitation – a brief video covering the news:

According to police, the Yamaguchi-gumi are merely responding to the requests of children, though the police are theorizing that the group is trying to curry favor with locals so they can be less severely restricted in their activities.