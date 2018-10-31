Red Dead Redemption 2 Rakes in Accolades

Cowboy simulator and action game Red Dead Redemption 2 has had a phenomenal launch and has already earned several impressive accolades.

Rockstar Games’ sequel to the incredibly well-received Red Dead Redemption has had a good first week, to say the least. RDR 2 has earned over $725 million worldwide in sales and only comes second to Grand Theft Auto V, which grossed over $1 billion in retail sales in the first three days. Both of these are the second highest and highest launches in entertainment history respectively.

Other equally impressive achievements the title has achieved are biggest first three-day full game sales ever on the PlayStation Network, biggest day one full game sales ever on the PlayStation Network, most pre-ordered full game ever on the PlayStation Network, biggest entertainment launch of 2018, and biggest opening weekend in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases.

The cowboy game will surely be on everyone’s minds for months to come and will continue to break new records as time goes on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a PC release hopefully coming eventually.