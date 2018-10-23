Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Sale Ignites Incendiary Reviews

The latest entry into the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, had recently gone on sale for 34% off its original $60 price, a move that sent buyers into a fury as they rushed to type up bloodthirsty Steam reviews.

Initially launching on PC and consoles on September 14th, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider was subjected to a 34% discount on Steam, bringing its $60 price tag down to $39.59, while the most expensive Croft Edition bundle saw a whopping 47% discount lowering its original $109 cost down to $58.79:

This triggered an immediate reaction from those who had already bought the title, who began giving the game a thumbs down whilst writing negative Steam reviews (included are reviews that also criticize the game itself):

Since the game apparently bombed hard enough to drop into obscurity without a massive sale to buoy it up and the effect of this sale seems to have been to incite even more criticism, it seems Square Enix cannot catch a break even when cutting prices…