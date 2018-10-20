Top 10 Anime Songs For Your Karaoke Needs

The best anime songs that fanatics love singing during karaoke has demonstrated that there is in fact a title more popular than the legendary Haruhi song, or at least easier to remember and sing whilst under the influence.

The ranking:

1. G no Senkou (Gundam Reconguista in G) 2 (tie). God Knows… (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu) 2 (tie). Peace Sign (Boku no Hero Academia) 4 (tie). Only My Railgun (To Aru Kagaku no Railgun) 4 (tie). Kimi no Shiranai Monogatari (Monogatari) 4 (tie). Lion (Macross Frontier) 7. Cruel Angel’s Thesis (Neon Genesis Evangelion) 8 (tie). Catch the Moment (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale) 8 (tie). Connect (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica) 8 (tie). Butterfly (Digimon Adventure) 8 (tie). Maji Love 1000% (Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love 1000%)