Top 10 Anime Songs For Your Karaoke Needs

5 hours ago
5 Comments
by Rift

The best anime songs that fanatics love singing during karaoke has demonstrated that there is in fact a title more popular than the legendary Haruhi song, or at least easier to remember and sing whilst under the influence.

The ranking:

1. G no Senkou (Gundam Reconguista in G)

2 (tie). God Knows… (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu)

2 (tie). Peace Sign (Boku no Hero Academia)

4 (tie). Only My Railgun (To Aru Kagaku no Railgun)

4 (tie). Kimi no Shiranai Monogatari (Monogatari)

4 (tie). Lion (Macross Frontier)

7. Cruel Angel’s Thesis (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

8 (tie). Catch the Moment (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

8 (tie). Connect (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)

8 (tie). Butterfly (Digimon Adventure)

8 (tie). Maji Love 1000% (Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love 1000%)

5 Comments