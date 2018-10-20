Top 10 Anime Songs For Your Karaoke Needs

The best anime songs that fanatics love singing during karaoke has demonstrated that there is in fact a title more popular than the legendary Haruhi song, or at least easier to remember and sing whilst under the influence.
1. G no Senkou (Gundam Reconguista in G)
2 (tie). God Knows… (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu)
2 (tie). Peace Sign (Boku no Hero Academia)
4 (tie). Only My Railgun (To Aru Kagaku no Railgun)
4 (tie). Kimi no Shiranai Monogatari (Monogatari)
4 (tie). Lion (Macross Frontier)
7. Cruel Angel’s Thesis (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
8 (tie). Catch the Moment (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)
8 (tie). Connect (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)
8 (tie). Butterfly (Digimon Adventure)
8 (tie). Maji Love 1000% (Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love 1000%)
