A bespectacled interpretation of Touhou’s sweet shrine maiden Hakurei Reimu has been made possible by the beautiful Kitami Eri, with things taking a suddenly sexy turn as the darling belle begins stripping down…
15 Comments
-
havent seen her in awhile but she’s still really good
-
Good LORD! on that last pic tho.
A great service.
-
FAP FAP FAP
-
Nice fapping material.
-
She does look good.
Since Lenfried is basically dead, this cosplayer will be my new girl.
-
Not a single decent armpit pic, so It’s not a Hakurei Reimu Cosplay, then 😛
-
Zoom on pic 105.
Nice!
-
Nice hips, but not enough meat on those bones.
-
Damn…With this little breast meat it’s amazing how she manages to squeeze out a cleavage in her other shoots such as that one of Neptunia…
-
Hmmm….I’m more a fan of the voluptous fruits but I wouldn’t say no to her.
-
Eastern Asian Chicks look like petite dudes below the neck. Makes my dick go soft….
-
Eh they do tend to have the smallest Breast and Ass on the planet but they can have some cute faces.
-
Not even a single armpit pose they don’t know Reimu fans smh my head
-
No nudes so why the mature content?
Leave a Comment