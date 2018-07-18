Sonic Mania Adventures Wholesomely Concludes

The cute animated short series for Sonic Mania (the highest rated Sonic game in 15 years that was made by fans), Sonic Mania Adventures, has at last concluded, sure to have many disappointed and eager for a real Sonic anime (unlike the detested one that is airing now).

The final 5th part:

The official Sonic YouTube channel also provided a video cramming all the episodes together for convenience sake:

An infomercial for Sonia Mania Plus that jabs at generic FPSes and lootboxes:

Sonic Mania Plus is available for the Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One (and as DLC for digital copies of Sonic Mania) now.