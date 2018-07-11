Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san Rouge-Like Both Cute & Sexy

Screenshots and details for the previously announced Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san rouge-like have been released, the game itself likely to be seen as nothing more than an advertisement for the manga and anime.

The title will feature an original story as main protagonist Kogarashi gets taken away to the “Miniature Garden of Dreams”, causing the franchise’s girls to go search for him – all lines will be fully-voiced by their respective seiyuu.

As per rogue-like standards, the dungeons players get to explore will be completely randomized and death will cause the loss of all items, events will also be in abundance throughout the dungeons waiting to be discovered.

Being based on a lewd series, the game also possesses the occasional sexy moment as the girls can visit hot springs, where spirits can crawl all over them, requiring players to wash them away (among other things):

Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san: Steamy Labyrinth will launch for the PS4 on November 15th, the anime will debut on July 14th.