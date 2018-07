The debut of Island‘s anime adaptation has already seen to one fan scouting out the real life locations which the show’s backgrounds are based off of, probably filling NEETs with awe as they witness the beauty of the outside world…

Island mostly revolves around the titular Urashima island, which is based on one of the Izu Islands, specifically Niijima – the anime can be seen on the left, whilst Niijima can be seen on the right: