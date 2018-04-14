JS Principal Arrested For Upskirt Photos Of Young Girls

An elementary school principal has been arrested in Saitama after being caught taking upskirt photos of teenage girls in a supermarket.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the 58-year-old elementary school principal went on his secret filming spree after attending a school entrance ceremony on the 10th of October last year. Police rushed to the scene after a civilian reported seeing a man behaving suspiciously, and he was arrested for violating a nuisance prevention ordinance.

It is unknown whether the timing of his crime, having been committed shortly after watching a school entrance ceremony, was a co-incidence, or whether the ceremony incited his lusts and drove him to investigate the matter of underage girls in greater detail.

The board of education has declined to comment on the matter, saying that they are currently discussing it with police.