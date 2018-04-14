JS Principal Arrested For Upskirt Photos Of Young Girls

2 hours ago
4 Comments
by Ayanami

An elementary school principal has been arrested in Saitama after being caught taking upskirt photos of teenage girls in a supermarket.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the 58-year-old elementary school principal went on his secret filming spree after attending a school entrance ceremony on the 10th of October last year. Police rushed to the scene after a civilian reported seeing a man behaving suspiciously, and he was arrested for violating a nuisance prevention ordinance.

It is unknown whether the timing of his crime, having been committed shortly after watching a school entrance ceremony, was a co-incidence, or whether the ceremony incited his lusts and drove him to investigate the matter of underage girls in greater detail.

The board of education has declined to comment on the matter, saying that they are currently discussing it with police.

  • Anonymous says:

    They must release the evidence in full so the public can be sure these are actual upskirt photos of young schoolgirls. Of course, I just want to be sure a fine principal is not the victim of false accusations…

  • Anonymous says:

    I’ll never understand the Japanese obsession with upskirt photos. The gain is worthless compared to the risk of getting caught and losing one’s job as a result. Though I admit it’s hilarious to see the photos from cosplay events with a dozen cameramen on their knees surrounding a cosplayer, desperately trying to catch upskirts.

    • Anonymous says:

      Honestly thats where the Principle should have took his upskirt photo spree. At least he wouldn’t need to act suspicious doing it. Tho im sure the obsession is panty fetish of teens in public theres alot of JAV based on that.

    • Anonymous says:

      Knowing that you’re doing something wrong. Putting your lust first, without any regard for what the girls want. Treating them as objects that exist only for your pleasure. These are the main reasons why people do it. Actually watching the pantsu is not that important.