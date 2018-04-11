Golden Kamuy 3D CG Simply Unbearable

The debut episode of Golden Kamuy has proven popular for all the wrong reasons as the online masses criticized the series for the laughably bad CG used to depict a bear, stirring up so much controversy that it even garnered a response from the anime’s director.

The agonizingly poor CG bear, which may even be worse than the art and animation of Berserk 2016:

In comparison to the manga, the bears are highly detailed to the point that they stand out from all the other art (and certainly resemble a stock asset lifted from somewhere…):

Some of the criticism and memes online that the anime has suffered:

So overblown was the internet’s reaction that the anime’s director, Hitoshi Nanba, had to issue a statement to quell the masses, claiming that the CGI was used to give the bears a different “presence” and because mimicking the art of the manga was just too taxing:

The episode:

Omake:

  • Anonymous says:

    It’s very reassuring that the director readily admits they are “still trying to figure out” how to do the anime. Wonder if they’ll figure it out before the last episode airs, it perhaps they’ll decide it cannot be done and cancel it like Märchen Mädchen…

  • Anonymous says:

    that bear is not even close to the level of berserk 3d shitty animation.
    i agree it looks awkward, but is far more detailed than many other 3d models i have seen in the anime, and i took their frame rate any day over the new fist of the north star anime.. (i actually think new fist of the nort star anime is the one we should be comparing to berserk 2016)