Captain Tsubasa 2018 A Blast From The Past

Ancient soccer franchise (aka football) Captain Tsubasa has made its return to Japanese TV, with this new iteration serving as a remake to the previous and introducing the legendary series to a whole new generation.
Omake:
The anime that inspired many great footballers, respect/
Oh nice, they are rebroadcasting the old episodes!
Even the animation is as horrible as back then.
Yeah right, after some decades some improvement or artstyle change would had been a nice improvement…
good show. Cool characters. Just couldn’t stomach the cheap copy cat soccer anime that was then shown after Tsubasa. For years
Oh yea childhood memories watching this anime on TV in the 90s
kids these day don’t understand and call this anime sh*t
wtf
I watch Captain Tsubasa when I was a little kid love all the bullshit super kicks and I think it’s great anime!
As a adult now I can confidently say that both the original and the remake are shit and I myself when I was a kid have very low standard and have shit taste in everything.
well at least it good quality shit.
now anime studios are throwing every single thing they can think off from their mind and says lets make it into an anime
Mahou Shoujo Ore
Nani the f*ck?!
This looks better than inazuma eleven
looks shit tbh
this kind of art is 1980s
