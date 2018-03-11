Top 10 Most Fitting Roles Of Fukuyama Jun

Accomplished seiyuu Fukuyama Jun has had his most “well-suited” roles put into a ranking by voters, resulting in a variety of authoritative roles making the list, with an immensely popular one easily securing first place.
1. Lelouch (Code Geass)
2. Koro-Sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
3. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)
4. Grell Sutcliff (Kuroshitsuji)
5. King (Nanatsu no Taizai)
6. Panda (Shirokuma Cafe)
7. Hanamiya Makoto (Kuroko’s Basketball)
8. Kimihiro Watanuki (xxxHolic)
9. Togashi Yuuta (Chuunibyou Demo Koi ga Shitai)
10. Souta Takanashi (Working!)
Leave a Comment