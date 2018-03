The Man-at-Arms crew have manufactured yet another jaw-dropping replica of a notable video game armament, this time recreating the Virtuous Treaty of Nier: Automata and naturally recruiting the aid of a sexy woman dressed as 2B to swing it around.

The video depicting its entire creation process:

A comparison between the game’s Virtuous Treaty and the replica:

Fans however would have likely preferred them to build a sexy android rather than just a sword…