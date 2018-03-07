Top 10 Anime Abbreviations

Seemingly running out of ideas for rankings, this latest survey has asked fans what anime they believe has the most superb abbreviation, a long-running series earning first place for once over the most popular franchises of the current time.
1. Kochikame (Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kouen Mae Hashutsujo)
2. Ruroken (Rurouni Kenshin)
3. Hagaren (Full Metal Alchemist – Hagane no Renkinjutsushi)
4. Tenipuri (Prince of Tennis)
5. Madomagi (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)
6 (tie). Anohana (Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai)
6 (tie). KanKore (Kantai Collection)
8. GaruPan (Girls Und Panzer)
9. TokiKake (Toki o Kakeru Shoujo)
10. Utapuri (Uta no Prince-sama)
Leave a Comment