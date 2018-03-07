Top 10 Anime Abbreviations

5 hours ago
29 Comments
by Rift

Seemingly running out of ideas for rankings, this latest survey has asked fans what anime they believe has the most superb abbreviation, a long-running series earning first place for once over the most popular franchises of the current time.

The ranking:

1. Kochikame (Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kouen Mae Hashutsujo)

2. Ruroken (Rurouni Kenshin)

3. Hagaren (Full Metal Alchemist – Hagane no Renkinjutsushi)

4. Tenipuri (Prince of Tennis)

5. Madomagi (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)

6 (tie). Anohana (Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai)

6 (tie). KanKore (Kantai Collection)

8. GaruPan (Girls Und Panzer)

9. TokiKake (Toki o Kakeru Shoujo)

10. Utapuri (Uta no Prince-sama)

Tags

Anime, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

29 Comments