The Best Final Fantasy Games, According To Their Creators

Some of the top Final Fantasy developers have given their opinions about which games are the best in the series, and what they say may be surprising to many.

On the day that Final Fantasy Dissidia NT is released in the West, several Final Fantasy devs have chosen their favourite game. The responses are listed below, along with a brief list of the most well-known Final Fantasy games that the respondents worked on:

Akihiko Matsui (battle designer in Final Fantasy IV, V, XI and XIV)

Best game: Final Fantasy II

Both the character development system that allowed a high level of freedom and the dramatic scenario were superb; even looking back on it now, it’s a masterpiece. It may be safe to say that the Final Fantasy series didn’t turn into a small collection of works because of Final Fantasy II. It was also because of this game, that I aspired to take part in the production of video games myself.

Akitoshi Kawazu (game designer in Final Fantasy I and II, executive producer of XII)

Best game: Final Fantasy V

Best battle system.

Hajime Tabata (director of Final Fantasy XV)

Best game: Final Fantasy I

As a player, you are suddenly thrown into the world of the game, but as you progress, you begin to see the story, and the title appears on screen along with beautiful music. The gameplay style and direction/presentation shown in this sequence is essentially the starting point for Final Fantasy. After taking on a mainline title myself, I understand this, more than ever.

Hiroaki Kato (worked on Final Fantasy Tactics Advance, producer of Final Fantasy XII remake)

Best game: Final Fantasy Tactics

The world of Ivalice and the job system are superb!

Ichiro Hazama (project management staff in Final Fantasy VIII, special thanks in X and X-2, character licensing administrator in Final Fantasy XIII compilation)

Best game: Final Fantasy VI

The visuals using sprite artwork are beautiful and unparalleled, and the music is also fantastic. As we all know, it’s the best. The story for each and every character is drawn out in detail, and just the overall level of perfection as a piece of work is over the top. This title is what made me interested in the company called Square.

Motomu Toriyama (event planner in Final Fantasy VII and X, director of Final Fantasy XIII compilation)

Best game: Final Fantasy XIII

Because I can confront any powerful enemy if I’m with Lightning, the strongest heroine. (NB: Toriyama created this character)

Naoki Yoshida (producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV, special thanks for XV)

Best game: Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy III

Rather than these titles being what I consider to be the best, I consider Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy III to be the most impactful. As for Final Fantasy VII, the content of the game was impactful on all vectors, from the visual expression seen back then, to the universe, character design, and volume of content. The power this title holds is similar to MMORPGs, and it’s precisely worthy of being called “the game that has it all”.

As for Final Fantasy III, I consider it a masterpiece in terms of the “game experience” since it essentially completed the Final Fantasy system from the early stages, such as the job system and active time battle. I feel like these two Final Fantasy titles serve as an origin, the reason the Final Fantasy series continues to this day. I’d also like to continue creating games that stack up against these titles, so I’d like to ask for everyone’s continued support for the Final Fantasy series!

Shinji Hashimoto (producer of Final Fantasy VIII and XV)

Best game: Final Fantasy I

Although Final Fantasy VII was the first title I took part in, when you consider the franchise’s origin, it’s none other than the first title in the series. The first title that lead to Final Fantasy’s 30th anniversary, the “Warrior of Light,” it was a profoundly memorable encounter.

Takashi Katano (menu programmer in VIII, main programmer in X and XII)

Best game: Final Fantasy V

The job system was so outstanding and fun that I put many hours into this game.

Takashi Tokita (sound effects in Final Fantasy III, lead designer in IV, special thanks in V and event planner in VII)

Best game: Final Fantasy IV

The best Final Fantasy!? That’s an extremely difficult question… I haven’t played all of the Final Fantasy titles, but if I were to choose one, then it would have to be Final Fantasy IV. This is not only because it was the first Final Fantasy title that I was deeply involved in, but because it also shaped the basis for how I make games, with themes such as light, darkness, and the meeting and parting of characters. The fact that I was able to create its sequel “Final Fantasy IV: The After Years” was also quite moving.

Takeo Kujiraoka (battle planner in Final Fantasy XIII)

Best game: Final Fantasy X

I dwelled on the overwhelming emotion and sadness for about three days after the ending. While it was the first Final Fantasy title to be voiced, I felt that it had already perfected its usage. This was also the first game I played for more than 100 hours (and ended up playing 200 hours more after clearing the main game). I played through every single content that was available.

Toshiyuki Itahana (character designer for Final Fantasy IX, art designer for XI)

Best game: Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy IX is the most memorable Final Fantasy title for me as a developer because it greatly impacted my designs. As a player, I would consider Final Fantasy XIV to be the best Final Fantasy title. I don’t think there is any other title in the MMO genre in which I can resonate with the game’s protagonist “Warrior of Light” to this degree, where I consider the in-game characters as friends, occasionally resent them, and feel delighted about meeting them once again. I feel like I’m living and crafting the future of this epic narrative in another world that truly exists along with other players.

Yoshinori Kitase (multiple roles in Final Fantasy V, director of VI, VII and VIII, producer of X and XIII)

Best game: Final Fantasy V

I like all the Final Fantasy games, but let me choose Final Fantasy V this time. It was the first Final Fantasy title I took part in, and here, you can find the job and ability system in its completed form!

Readers may be surprised to hear that the most popular game amongst staff seems to be the fifth instalment of the series, although it must be noted that only a small portion of the people who have worked on the games have given their opinions. In any case, the list is sure to ignite the kind of mature, objective and enlightened debate that Final Fantasy fans have long been known for.