Skyrim Pop Team Epic Mod Memes Hard

A Skyrim modder has created a way for players to add the heroines of Pop Team Epic into the ancient game, clearly inspired by the game’s brief appearance in the anime’s first episode.

Apparently players need only wear a special modded helmet and that will change the character models, allowing them to re-enact the scene from the anime – a PV of the mod:

The scene from the anime in comparison:

The mod unfortunately requires players to have the console version of the game, but any and all can download it for free now.