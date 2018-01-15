Citrus Rapacious Romance Anime

The tasty girl-on-girl action of Citrus has reached a rather forceful and rapacious level, no doubt serving as fetish fuel for more perverted watchers whilst also triggering feminists into making unnecessary long-winded rants about consent.
Omake:
The tasty girl-on-girl action of Citrus has reached a rather forceful and rapacious level, no doubt serving as fetish fuel for more perverted watchers whilst also triggering feminists into making unnecessary long-winded rants about consent.
Omake:
M Bison’s YES! means yes.
Can’t wait for delicious BD nipples
There wont be nipple in the BD dude
Girl to girl and they call it rape?
there is no such thing as rape in the yuritopia!
girl to girl or girl to guy is never rhape.
Consent is overrated!
Rape is love! Rape is harmony!
Leave a Comment