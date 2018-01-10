Kunoichi Cosplaying Security Firm May Deploy Ninjas At The Olympics

Koka-based security firm SCC have grown to prominence by having their security guards cosplay as ninjas, and may find themselves protecting the Olympic Games in 2020.

The firm has been providing shuriken-wielding guards since debuting in 2016, with their first mission being the deadly task of protecting a coffee franchise. The popularity of their cosplay has been such that the company’s head now says she hopes to win a contract to guard athletes and fans at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

36-year-old “kunoichi” Maya Miyoshi, clad in red and armed with a toy shuriken and a katana-shaped truncheon, has said “Ninja are world-class icons and we want people to feel familiar with security at sports facilities.”

Miyoshi, who has studied design since high school and whose security firm is a spin-off of her husband’s company, added that “I’ve always liked to do something different. I want to make a change in the security industry, which appears to be old-fashioned and sober.”

The firm’s army of ninjas has made them especially popular with schoolchildren and foreign tourists, who often take photos with the legendary stealth assassins.

Miyoshi anticipates that winning the Olympic contract will be a boon not only to her own firm, but to the security industry in general. “We want to contribute to the Tokyo Olympics. If we draw attention, it will cheer the industry as well.”

Undeterred by the country’s famously low crime rate and chronically low levels of diversity, the industry has gone from strength to strength since the 1964 games, according to the All Japan Security Service Association.