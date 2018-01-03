Devilish General Imprisoned “Keep A Girl As Your Pet!”

Top eroge circle Caryo has released yet next rapacious game titled “Devilish General Imprisoned“, featuring the imprisonment of a beautiful general and allowing players to do whatever they want to her – whilst simultaneously offending beta males who can’t stand the sight of an alpha indulging in his natural urges.

Like other Caryo titles, the game possesses minimal story and focuses mostly on the numerous ways in which players can prove their dominance by violating the vulnerable girl, additionally providing in-game statistics for those who wish to keep track of their rape-centric accomplishments.

The high quality Devilish General Imprisoned and its many luscious animations can be enjoyed by eroge lovers now.