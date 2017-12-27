Lonely Loser Tokyo March Condemns Christmas Love

The 10th annual march for the “Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men” has made its way to Tokyo in time for the holidays, a “parade” of sorts consisting of hateful men spouting insults towards the less incelerated – a display that finally cements their removal from the human gene pool.

The event took place on December 24th as fifteen sad lonely males with nothing better to do marched through Tokyo whilst shouting comments such as “we oppose Christmas” and “repent, couples!” – a video of the sad charade:

An extended version is also available.

The march apparently lasted a duration of at least half an hour since they trekked all the way around Shibuya station, with police escorting them in the interests of public order and freedom of association (and maybe also to make sure they didn’t spontaneously expose themselves).

The group of beta males also did a march during Valentine’s Day, unsurrisingly: