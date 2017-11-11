Delicate Oncidium Figurine Beautifully Blooms

Nutaku’s enticing ero-RPG Flower Knight Girl has a sexy figurine of incredibly popular flower girl Oncidium, a collectible that not only hardcore players of the game will likely appreciate but figure enthusiasts in general as well.

Flower Knight Girl boasts a myriad of beautiful warrior women who must battle to save their world, all of whom are based upon real world flora and can be collected and trained by players, eventually leading to players being able to “pollinate” them.

Oncidium, the most renowned girl in the game who also won the “Bride of Fos” popularity poll, has obtained a special 1/7th scale figurine from Plum, which depicts her pre-evolved form and even allows buyers to look up her skirt – Oncidium for those unfamiliar:

Her figurine:

Flower Knight Girl is available in English now on Nutaku, as is the highly detailed figurine.