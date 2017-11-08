P.A. Works Recruiting – “Come Earn $6 An Hour!”

Esteemed animation studio P.A. Works (Shirobako, Hanasaku Iroha) are recruiting animators for the upcoming 2018 spring season, naturally giving an abundance of aspiring animators an opportunity of a lifetime, though some can’t help but be amazed at the incredibly low wages that employees will be earning…

A look at their job application page:

The hours seem rather standard as it lists working shifts from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM JST (though many know that animators tend to work a lot of overtime), though the pitiful payment of ¥770 per hour (about $6) has some quite blown away, despite the pay being the hourly minimum wage for animation.