Top 20 Manga You Wish Would Last Forever
- Categories: Manga, News
- Date: Oct 30, 2017 15:14 JST
- Tags: Conan, Hell Teacher Nube, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, One Piece, Rankings
Otaku have longingly selected the manga they wish would never end, the topic of this latest attention-seeking ranking, which has resulted in a variety of franchises graced with hundreds upon hundreds of releases naturally occupying the top of the list.
2. One Piece
3. Kindaichi Shounen no Jikenbo
6. Cooking Papa
8. Tsuribaka Nisshi
9. Glass Mask
10. Golgo 13
11. Captain Tsubasa
12. Futari Ecchi
13. San-Choume no Yuuhi Yuuyake no Uta
14. Prince of Tennis
15. Super Mario-kun
16. Grappler Baki
17. Patalliro!
18. Hajime no Ippo
19. Berserk
20. Vagabond