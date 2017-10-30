RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-2

Otaku have longingly selected the manga they wish would never end, the topic of this latest attention-seeking ranking, which has resulted in a variety of franchises graced with hundreds upon hundreds of releases naturally occupying the top of the list.

The ranking:


1. Detective Conan

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-1

2. One Piece

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-2

3. Kindaichi Shounen no Jikenbo

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-3

4. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-4

5. Hunter x Hunter

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-5

6. Cooking Papa

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-6

7. Jigoku Sensei Nube

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-7

8. Tsuribaka Nisshi

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-8

9. Glass Mask

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-9

10. Golgo 13

Top20-Manga-Want-Last-Forever-2017-10

11. Captain Tsubasa

12. Futari Ecchi

13. San-Choume no Yuuhi Yuuyake no Uta

14. Prince of Tennis

15. Super Mario-kun

16. Grappler Baki

17. Patalliro!

18. Hajime no Ippo

19. Berserk

20. Vagabond



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Fight Ippatsu Juden-chan! Anime & Ero-Bodypainting
    Sleeping with Hinako
    Deadly ReClass Figure
    Black Leather Super Sonico Party Girl Figure
    Nipponbashi Street Festa 2012 Cosplay
    Wonder Festival 2013 Winter Cosplay
    Otaku Rooms of 2ch Impressive as Ever
    Inverted Nipple Paipan Goddess Bares All


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments