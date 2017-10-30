Otaku have longingly selected the manga they wish would never end, the topic of this latest attention-seeking ranking, which has resulted in a variety of franchises graced with hundreds upon hundreds of releases naturally occupying the top of the list.

The ranking:



1. Detective Conan

2. One Piece

3. Kindaichi Shounen no Jikenbo

4. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

5. Hunter x Hunter

6. Cooking Papa

7. Jigoku Sensei Nube

8. Tsuribaka Nisshi

9. Glass Mask

10. Golgo 13

11. Captain Tsubasa

12. Futari Ecchi

13. San-Choume no Yuuhi Yuuyake no Uta

14. Prince of Tennis

15. Super Mario-kun

16. Grappler Baki

17. Patalliro!

18. Hajime no Ippo

19. Berserk

20. Vagabond