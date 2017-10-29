Digimon Story: Hacker’s Memory “Religion Expunged”

The west has censored yet another game that was filled to the brim with “unacceptable content”, this time with “Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory” being voided of any and all religious references.

In anticipation of the game’s release, its pre-order bonuses were revealed, consisting of both new costumes and special Digimon – however, it was discovered that two of the bonus Digimon have had their nun-themed outfits exchanged for animal-themed ones instead.

A video covering the game’s censorship:

While it has been confirmed that the outfits were altered due to being religious, many have found this decision hypocritical considering several digimon based on angels and demons are already in existence.

Digimon Story: Hacker’s Memory will in any case launch in the west on January 19th for the PS4 and Vita.