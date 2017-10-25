Mutiny “All About the Booty”

Lupiesoft’s Mutiny will surely provide futanari fanatics with all they could ever desire, as the visual novel stars a plethora of monster girls possessing monstrous futanari genitals that would surely make any male feel insecure (or aroused…).

Mutiny stars the glorious Grace being forcibly given the debt of a cowardly captain, fortunately coming with the upside of having a crew full of sexy futanari girls – the title also implements a variety of mini-games to differentiate itself from other generic visual novels of similar type.

Players can look forward to getting all sorts of booty with the sex-laden Mutiny, which can be bought up now.