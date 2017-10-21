Seed of the Dead – “Have Sex to Survive!”

An erotic FPS of all things has emerged, entitled “Seed of the Dead” and causing players to take on the role of a male accompanied by three female survivors blasting their way through waves of undead as they make their way to safety – with the included sex scenes possibly making the hardcore action even better.

Instead of turning into a zombie when bitten, the girls merely become sex-crazed and require intercourse to return to normal, thus having sex between waves is a crucial strategy (or during waves, for the more courageous).

The rather impressive Seed of the Dead is fully-voiced and relatively investing (as far as FPSes go); the game is available for purchase now.