Seed of the Dead – “Have Sex to Survive!”
An erotic FPS of all things has emerged, entitled “Seed of the Dead” and causing players to take on the role of a male accompanied by three female survivors blasting their way through waves of undead as they make their way to safety – with the included sex scenes possibly making the hardcore action even better.
Instead of turning into a zombie when bitten, the girls merely become sex-crazed and require intercourse to return to normal, thus having sex between waves is a crucial strategy (or during waves, for the more courageous).
The rather impressive Seed of the Dead is fully-voiced and relatively investing (as far as FPSes go); the game is available for purchase now.
My question is why something like this didn't exist before!
Yeah it doesn't look too good... but in the mid to late nineties it would have been gold