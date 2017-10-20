Saucy Nutaku Eroge: “Breasts or Butts?”

The battle of oshiri vs oppai is being put to rest – in a way – by Nutaku’s latest releases, which cater to both crowds in equal measure.





Boob Wars: Those fixated on a woman’s gargantuan breasts may be lured in by “Boob Wars”, a game that pits flat-chested girls against buxom ones as players take on the role of the lucky male reaping the spoils of war. Kingdoms of Lust: Lovers of huge hindquarters can take to leading and raising a kingdom in “Kingdoms of Lust”, a perverted MMO strategy title all about war, sex and management – and a great deal of awe-inspiring anal activities. Booty Calls: The enticing women of Booty Calls may prove satisfying to both boob and butt enthusiasts as it combines the puzzle-style gameplay of Bejeweled with a variety of gorgeous 2D women that players have full reign over sexually.

All lewd eroge are available via Nutaku now.