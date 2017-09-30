Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers Enemies “Highly Suggestive”
- Date: Sep 30, 2017 16:30 JST
Compile Heart’s next sensuous title, Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers, has finally made its way into the hands of JRPG obsessed gamers, though Compile Heart has released a launch trailer showing off all the RPG’s rather suggestive enemies in an attempt to try and garner even more buyers.
Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers and all its absurd enemies and luxurious women:
There has been no word in regards to a possible western release, but Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers is available now for the PS4 in Japan.
I think the tomato with an erection is the most blatant one