Top 10 Large-Breasted Anime Girls

The best voluptuous anime maidens have become the next hot topic for anime fanatics to quarrel over, with the results of this ranking shocking no one as most of the list is comprised of the gargantuan girls of one revered pirate franchise.

The ranking:



1. Nami (One Piece)

2. Fujiko Mine (Lupin the Third)

3. Boa Hancock (One Piece)

4. Matsumoto Rangiku (Bleach)

5. Reiko Katherine Akimoto (Kochikame)

6. Shiraki Meiko (Prison School)

7. Nico Robin (One Piece)

8. Tsunade (Naruto)

9. Quetzalcoatl (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)

10. Narusawa Ryoka (Occultic;Nine)