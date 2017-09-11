Cirno’s Perfect Math Class 9th Anniversary Special
Date: Sep 11, 2017
- Tags: Anniversaries, Cirno, Comparison, Music, NicoNico Douga, Otaku, Touhou
Yet another beloved NicoNico Douga classic is celebrating an astonishing anniversary, this time with Cirno’s Perfect Math Class acquiring a special iteration for its 9th anniversary, bound to not only induce nostalgia amongst the masses but perhaps also making them reflect on how far NicoNico Douga has come.
The special 9th anniversary edition:
The original for comparison’s sake:
God I miss peak Touhou doujin culture. It felt like something real compared to the corporate soullessness of Kancolle/IdolMaster we have today.
Touhou is love and peace.
The games themselves need to go back to the quality they used to be. That will probably re-engage the fandom as well. See, for example, Imperishable Night, Ten Desires, Double Dealing Character.
But IOSYS videos where just meme's and usually designed to highlight how stupid stuff in the games where.
Be it the many touhou vids or more random stuff like Etrian Odyssey...
Good, both the normal perfect touhou math class versions, or the Cirno working OL adulthood version are nice.
So long as we don't have the Cirno News Network version, or fuckers whining about the VR versions like it is any of their fucking business.
Oh yeah baka baka :P
baka
Oh wait that's another song.