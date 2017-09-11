RSSChannel

Yet another beloved NicoNico Douga classic is celebrating an astonishing anniversary, this time with Cirno’s Perfect Math Class acquiring a special iteration for its 9th anniversary, bound to not only induce nostalgia amongst the masses but perhaps also making them reflect on how far NicoNico Douga has come.

The special 9th anniversary edition:

The original for comparison’s sake:



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:33 12/09/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    God I miss peak Touhou doujin culture. It felt like something real compared to the corporate soullessness of Kancolle/IdolMaster we have today.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:32 12/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Touhou is love and peace.

    Avatar of Today
    Comment by Today
    11:44 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The games themselves need to go back to the quality they used to be. That will probably re-engage the fandom as well. See, for example, Imperishable Night, Ten Desires, Double Dealing Character.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:57 14/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    But IOSYS videos where just meme's and usually designed to highlight how stupid stuff in the games where.

    Be it the many touhou vids or more random stuff like Etrian Odyssey...

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:51 11/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good, both the normal perfect touhou math class versions, or the Cirno working OL adulthood version are nice.

    So long as we don't have the Cirno News Network version, or fuckers whining about the VR versions like it is any of their fucking business.

    Avatar of Blackbird
    Comment by Blackbird
    18:32 11/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh yeah baka baka :P

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:20 11/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    baka

    Oh wait that's another song.

