One Piece Volumes 1-60 Available Free

Another celebratory event has taken place in honor of One Piece‘s 20th anniversary, this time catering to hardcore readers of the manga as the franchise’s first 60 volumes have (temporarily) been made free for all and possibly serving as a prime opportunity for newcomers to dive into the series.

The free volumes can be read via a special “Project 60” site, which has neatly displayed each of the arcs with some unique visuals:

The One Piece volumes will be accessible until August 4th, though some may question why such a site is needed considering devoted fans are likely already up to date and everyone else is likely happy to live Luffy-free.