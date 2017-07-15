Those wanting to find a way to further support Japanese artists and their monster girl creations can do so via Shirikodama Publishing’s Kickstarter, which is seeking to fund the publishing of a monster girl doujinshi series entitled “The Readable Eye Anthology” – providing backers with jaw-dropping (or possibly stomach-churning) cyclops girl H-action.

The anthology will contain 3 uncensored English-translated works by ero-illustrator Morisugi, who has also agreed to revise the first volume and even add additional content – some sample images:

The Kickstarter’s stretch goals also aid in providing Morisugi with more support: starting at $25,000, every additional $5,000 received will grant the artist $1,000.

Shirikodama Publishing also intend to license more works in the future to provide western barbarians with even more high-quality doujinshi; those wishing to contribute to the Kickstarter have until July 26th.