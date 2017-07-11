Jaw-Dropping Shuten Douji Cosplay Truly Invigorating
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Jul 11, 2017 23:18 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Navel, Oppai, Pettanko
Fate/Grand Order’s sake-obsessed Shuten Douji has been praised by an abundance of amorous otaku as the sexy woman has caused another cosplayer to slip into her scantily clad attire, potentially ensuring the internet an endless supply of ero.
The supreme Shuten Douji cosplay:
